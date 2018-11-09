The Irish Times baking expert, Vanessa Greenwood, shares her recipe for the sumptuous Pistachio Bakewell Plait. Video: Enda O'Dowd

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 70 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 300g pre-rolled puff pastry

100g butter, softened

100g caster sugar

2 eggs

25g plain flour

125g ground almonds

30g pistachio paste (optional, if available)

50g shelled pistachios, chopped

50g pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp raspberry jam

Egg wash, to glaze

Freshly whipped cream or ice cream, to serve

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200°C fan.

2. Using an electric whisk, cream the butter and sugar until soft and pale. Add in the eggs, followed by the plain flour, ground almonds and pistachio paste (if using). Lastly fold in half the chopped pistachios and pomegranates (reserving the other half for decoration).

3. Roll the puff pastry out into two rectangles approximately 30cm x 20cm each in size.

4. Lay the base sheet of puff pastry on a sheet of parchment paper.

5. Leaving a 3cm border around the outer edges, spread jam down the middle length of the pastry.

6. Spoon the filling over the jam.

7. Fold the pastry borders inwards to encase the filling and baste the pastry edges with some egg wash.

8. With the second layer of pastry, overlap three wide ribbons of pastry to create a wide plait. Lay it over the filled pastry, sealing the sides by pressing the pastry edges together and tucking the pastry underneath at either ends. Brush the pastry all over with egg glaze. Transfer the filled plait to the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

9. Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes (reduce the oven temperature after 25 minutes if the pastry is darkening too much). Remove from the oven and garnish with the reserved pistachios and pomegranates.

10. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.