Pistachio and orange and almond crumble mince pies

Serves: 12

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients For the mincemeat:

Makes enough for 12 individual pies

40g sultanas

40g raisins

40g currants

40g dried cranberries

20g mixed peel

¼ apple, grated

15g flaked almonds

50g brown sugar

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp mixed spice

Juice 1 orange

50ml brandy

For the pastry:

Makes enough for 12 individual pies

150g plain flour, sifted

100g unsalted butter, cubed

Pinch salt

50g caster sugar

1 egg

Forthe pistachio frangipane topping:

Makes enough for six individual pies

30g pistachios

50g unsalted butter, softened

50g light brown sugar

1 egg

20g ground almonds

20g plain flour

Zest of ½ an orange

1tbsp Cointreau or other orange liqueur

For the almond crumble topping:

Makes enough for six individual pies

20g unsalted butter, cubed

15g plain flour

15g light brown sugar

25g oats

10g flaked almonds

½ tsp almond extract

Method

For the mincemeat:

1 Put all of the ingredients except the brandy into a medium-sized saucepan and stir well to combine. Bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for a further five minutes to ensure the sugar has dissolved.

2 Remove from the heat and add the brandy. Leave to cool completely. Chill in the fridge until ready to make the mince pies.

For the pastry:

1 Rub the flour, butter, and salt together until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar and mix well to combine. Add the egg and bring the dough together into a ball. Wrap the dough in cling film and chill for at least 30 minutes.

2 Roll the dough between two pieces of parchment paper, and using a 10cm fluted round cutter, cut out 12 circles. You will have to reroll the scraps to make 12.

3 Put the pastry discs into a lightly greased muffin tray and chill the tray in the fridge while making the remaining elements of the mince pies.

For the pistachio orange frangipane topping:

1 Chop the pistachios finely. Cream the butter and sugar together until soft. Add the egg, beat well, followed by the finely chopped pistachios, ground almonds, flour, orange zest and Cointreau. Mix well, and chill in the fridge until ready to assemble.

For the almond crumble topping:

1 Rub the butter and flour together with the sugar and oats. Add the flaked almonds and almond extract. Chill until ready to assemble.

To assemble the pies:

1 Preheat the oven to 175 degrees. Put a teaspoon and a half of the cooled mincemeat into each of the chilled pastry cases.

2 Sprinkle six of the mince pies with the almond crumble.

3 Spoon a teaspoon or so of the pistachio frangipane into the remaining mince pies and spread out to the edges using the back of a spoon.

4 Bake the pies for 15-20 minutes until golden. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.