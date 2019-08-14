 Pear, apple and blackberry pop tarts 

Makes: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 150g cold butter, cubed

200g fine wholemeal flour

40g plain flour

1 egg

20g icing sugar



4 pears, peeled and diced

2 apples, peeled and diced

1 handful of blackberries

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp whole chia seeds

1 egg, beaten, to glaze



Method

1. Place the flours and butter in a food processor and blitz. Add the egg and blitz again until it forms a smooth dough. This can be done by hand too, just rub the butter into the flour then add the egg, mixing with a round bladed knife till it comes together.

2. Form a flat disc with the dough, wrap in greaseproof paper and place in the fridge to rest.

3. Place the blackberries, pear and apple in a pan over a medium heat. You may need a splash of water, but it must not be too wet. Simmer the fruit mix till everything is soft and it becomes a puree when you stir it. Add the vanilla, honey and chia seeds. Mix well and set aside to cool.

4. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Line a tray with baking paper.

5. Roll the pastry out on a floured surface and make 8-10 rectangle shapes. Place half the pastry shapes onto the tray. Brush the beaten egg around the edges of the pastry. Spoon some of the cooled fruit mix in the centre then top with the remaining pastry. Use a fork dipped in flour to seal the edges. Brush each tart with egg wash and bake until golden, 15-20 minutes.

6. Leave the pies to cool before serving as the fruit will be hot. Drizzle with icing or serve as is, with yogurt or cream.