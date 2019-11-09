Pear and ginger sticky puddings

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 35 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 250g self-raising flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tbsp ground ginger

1 tsp mixed spice

150g butter (plus extra for greasing)

125g light muscovado sugar

2 tbsp black treacle

200ml milk

2 eggs, lightly whisked

4 ripe pear halves, skinned, deseeded (or tinned pear)

For the sauce:

100g light muscovado sugar

100g butter

100ml cream

To serve: vanilla ice cream or whipped cream



Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius fan, or equivalent. Grease six dariole moulds (approx 175ml each) well with butter.

2. Sift together the flour, bicarbonate of soda, ground ginger and mixed spice.

3. In a medium-size saucepan, over a medium heat, melt the butter, sugar and treacle together.

4. Once combined, remove from the heat. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then stir in the milk to cool the mixture slightly.

5. Whisk in the eggs.

6. Add the sieved ingredients directly into the saucepan. Stir well to combine to a smooth batter.

7. Spoon the mixture evenly between the dariole moulds. Cut each pear half into three slices to fit the dariole moulds (if using tinned pears pat them dry with kitchen paper to remove excess moisture). Push a few pear slices right into the mixture.

8. Place the dariole moulds on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until risen and firm. Remove the puddings from the oven. Leave in the tins for a few mins, then loosen them well from the sides of the tins with a small knife before turning them out.

9. For the sauce, heat the butter and sugar in a small saucepan over a low heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved fully. Add the cream, then turn up the heat and let the sauce bubble for two minutes, until thick. Pour into a bowl and set aside until ready to serve.

10. Serve the puddings warm with the heated sauce and vanilla ice-cream (or freshly whipped cream).

Variation: Serve with toasted chopped pecan nuts sprinkled over the puddings.