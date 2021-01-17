Peanut stew with greens

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: African

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 tsp ground coriander or berbere spice mix

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tin chopped tomatoes

1 tin cooked chickpeas or beans

100g kale

200ml stock or water

3 tbsp smooth peanut butter

Sea salt

Large bunch spinach, about 200g

Method

1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and saute until soft over a medium heat. Add the spices and stir for 30 seconds to gently toast. Add the tomatoes and simmer, stirring until most of the tomato juice has evaporated and it’s quite dry. Add the chickpeas, peanut butter and stock. Season generously with salt and stir to combine.

2 Meanwhile, remove the tough stem from the kale and chop finely. Place in a colander over the sink and pour over a little boiled water. Drain well and stir the kale into the stew.

3 Simmer low for five minutes until the chickpeas and kale are cooked. Taste for seasoning and serve hot with spinach, rice or barley.