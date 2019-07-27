Peach ripple ice-cream sandwiches

Makes: 12

Cooking Time: 6 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 175g ground almonds

285g icing sugar

Pinch of salt

140g egg whites (approximately five medium eggs)

Half tsp cream of tartar

225g caster sugar

Quarter tsp vanilla paste

4 peaches, halved and stones removed

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 egg yolks

1 ltr softly whipped cream

Method

1. For the sandwich base preheat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Line two baking trays around the size of an A4 sheet of paper with parchment paper, making sure in advance that the trays that will fit in your freezer.

2. Sieve the ground almonds, icing sugar and salt together and set aside.

3. Whisk the egg whites in a stand mixer until foamy, add the cream of tartar and 50g of the caster sugar and whisk again until it forms soft peaks.

4. Fold in the vanilla and the ground almond mixture, mixing until there are no pockets of almond left.

5. Divide the mixture between the two baking trays and spread into an even layer.

6. Bake in the oven, rotating the trays every 10 minutes, for 25-30 minutes, until the edges pull away from the tray and the centre is set. Leave to cool.

7. Flip one tray onto a cutting board and carefully remove the parchment paper. Line the tray with parchment again with some overhang on two sides and slide the base back onto the tray, upside down. Repeat with the other tray, keeping it the right way up. Set aside.

8. Make a peach puree by combining the peaches with 75g of the sugar, the lemon juice and two tablespoons of water in a medium-sized saucepan.

9. Cook on low heat until the peaches are soft. Add to a blender and blitz to a smooth puree. Leave to cool.

10. For the ice-cream combine 100g of the sugar with 200ml water in a small saucepan. Stir over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved then turn the heat up and bring to a boil. Don’t stir it again.

11. Cook the sugar syrup to thread stage, between 110 and 112 degrees Celsius. If you don’t have a sugar thermometer, test the sugar by letting a few drops of syrup drip from a spoon – when ready it will form thin threads in cold water.

12. Whisk the egg yolks in a stand mixer on medium speed. When the syrup reaches thread stage, whisk the yolks on high and pour the sugar syrup down the side of the bowl onto the yolks, whisking until cool.

13. Mix a cup of the whipped cream into the yolk mixture first, and then pour all of this mixture into the whipped cream. Fold through carefully until incorporated.

14. Add the peach puree to the ice-cream and gently ripple it through. Pour onto the prepared upside-down base and freeze overnight.

15. The next day, slide the other base on top of the ice-cream, making a giant sandwich. Remove this from the baking tray carefully and cut into handy sandwich sizes. Store wrapped in the freezer until ready to serve