Paul Flynn’s tarte flambé
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: French
Ingredients
- 1 packet of ready-rolled puff pastry, defrosted
- 1 onion, peeled and very thinly sliced
- 1 packet of smoked bacon lardons
- 5 cooked new potatoes, sliced
- 100ml sour cream
- A few picked thyme leaves (optional)
- A little olive oil for the baking tray
-
Method
1 Set your oven to 175 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.
2 Brush a shallow roasting tray lightly with olive oil.
3 Unwrap the pastry on to the tray then pierce it numerous times with a fork while leaving an edge all round unmarked.
4 Smooth the sour cream evenly almost to the edges. Distribute the potatoes, then scatter on the onions, followed by the bacon and thyme over the top.
5 Bake for 20 minutes, until glazed and golden.