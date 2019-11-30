Paul Flynn’s tarte flambé

Paul Flynn

Sat, Nov 30, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Nov 30, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: French

Ingredients

  • 1 packet of ready-rolled puff pastry, defrosted
  • 1 onion, peeled and very thinly sliced
  • 1 packet of smoked bacon lardons
  • 5 cooked new potatoes, sliced
  • 100ml sour cream
  • A few picked thyme leaves (optional)
  • A little olive oil for the baking tray
Method

1 Set your oven to 175 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2 Brush a shallow roasting tray lightly with olive oil.

3 Unwrap the pastry on to the tray then pierce it numerous times with a fork while leaving an edge all round unmarked.

4 Smooth the sour cream evenly almost to the edges. Distribute the potatoes, then scatter on the onions, followed by the bacon and thyme over the top.

5 Bake for 20 minutes, until glazed and golden.