Paul Flynn’s tarte flambé

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: French

Ingredients 1 packet of ready-rolled puff pastry, defrosted

1 onion, peeled and very thinly sliced

1 packet of smoked bacon lardons

5 cooked new potatoes, sliced

100ml sour cream

A few picked thyme leaves (optional)

A little olive oil for the baking tray



Method

1 Set your oven to 175 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2 Brush a shallow roasting tray lightly with olive oil.

3 Unwrap the pastry on to the tray then pierce it numerous times with a fork while leaving an edge all round unmarked.

4 Smooth the sour cream evenly almost to the edges. Distribute the potatoes, then scatter on the onions, followed by the bacon and thyme over the top.

5 Bake for 20 minutes, until glazed and golden.