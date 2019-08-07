Panzanella

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 600g day-old sourdough bread

3tbs olive oil

500g ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 roasted red peppers, roughly chopped

1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced

Large bunch (25g) of basil leaves, torn

Few sprigs of marjoram or oregano leaves, roughly chopped

8 anchovies, in oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

½tsp Dijon mustard

50ml red wine vinegar

100ml olive oil

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 150 degrees, or equivalent. Cut the bread into large cubes or break it up into bite-size pieces with your hands. Drizzle with three tablespoons of olive oil and place them in the oven for eight to 10 minutes to dry out. It’s not necessary to do this but I think it prevents the salad from getting too soggy.

2. Place the chopped tomatoes, red pepper, and onion into a large bowl with the herbs.

3. Mix the crushed garlic, olive oil, mustard and vinegar in a jar. Pour into the tomato mix. Add the anchovies and finally the bread. Ensure that everything is mixed properly and leave at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.