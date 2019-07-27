Pan roasted plaice with grilled corn and nectarine salsa
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 4 plaice fillets
- 2tsp extra virgin olive oil
- Half tsp salt
- ¼tsp black pepper
- For the salsa:
- 2 medium ears of sweetcorn
- 2 small nectarines, diced
- Half a cucumber, diced
- 1 small jalapeño pepper, minced
- Half a red onion, diced
- Half a bunch of fresh coriander, chopped
- 3tbsp olive oil
- 2tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1tbsp water
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1tsp honey
- ¼tsp salt
Method
1 Make the salsa by charing the corn either on a grill or in a heavy bottomed skillet pan. Shave the kernels from the cob and add them to a large bowl along with the diced nectarines, diced cucumber, minced jalapeño, diced red onion, and coriander. Season with salt and pepper.
2 In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, water, garlic, honey, and salt. Pour this over the salsa and stir to coat.
3 Heat a large heavy bottomed frying pan over medium high heat and add the olive oil.
4 Season the fish fillets with salt and pepper. Put them in the pan, skin-side down. Sear for two minutes and then gently flip them over. Lower the heat to medium and cook through.
5 Serve the plaice topped with the fresh salsa, and a side salad or rice would be good too.