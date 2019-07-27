Pan roasted plaice with grilled corn and nectarine salsa

Jess Murphy

Pan roasted plaice with grilled corn and nectarine salsa.

Sat, Jul 27, 2019, 06:00

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 20 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 4 plaice fillets
  • 2tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Half tsp salt
  • ¼tsp black pepper
  • For the salsa:
  • 2 medium ears of sweetcorn
  • 2 small nectarines, diced
  • Half a cucumber, diced 
  • 1 small jalapeño pepper, minced
  • Half a red onion, diced
  • Half a bunch of fresh coriander, chopped
  • 3tbsp olive oil
  • 2tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1tbsp water
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1tsp honey
  • ¼tsp salt

Method

1 Make the salsa by charing the corn either on a grill or in a heavy bottomed skillet pan. Shave the kernels from the cob and add them to a large bowl along with the diced nectarines, diced cucumber, minced jalapeño, diced red onion, and coriander. Season with salt and pepper.

2 In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, water, garlic, honey, and salt. Pour this over the salsa and stir to coat.

3 Heat a large heavy bottomed frying pan over medium high heat and add the olive oil.

4 Season the fish fillets with salt and pepper. Put them in the pan, skin-side down. Sear for two minutes and then gently flip them over. Lower the heat to medium and cook through.

5 Serve the plaice topped with the fresh salsa, and a side salad or rice would be good too.