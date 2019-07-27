Pan roasted plaice with grilled corn and nectarine salsa.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 4 plaice fillets

2tsp extra virgin olive oil

Half tsp salt

¼tsp black pepper

For the salsa:

2 medium ears of sweetcorn

2 small nectarines, diced

Half a cucumber, diced

1 small jalapeño pepper, minced

Half a red onion, diced

Half a bunch of fresh coriander, chopped

3tbsp olive oil

2tbsp fresh lime juice

1tbsp water

1 clove garlic, minced

1tsp honey

¼tsp salt

Method

1 Make the salsa by charing the corn either on a grill or in a heavy bottomed skillet pan. Shave the kernels from the cob and add them to a large bowl along with the diced nectarines, diced cucumber, minced jalapeño, diced red onion, and coriander. Season with salt and pepper.

2 In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, water, garlic, honey, and salt. Pour this over the salsa and stir to coat.

3 Heat a large heavy bottomed frying pan over medium high heat and add the olive oil.

4 Season the fish fillets with salt and pepper. Put them in the pan, skin-side down. Sear for two minutes and then gently flip them over. Lower the heat to medium and cook through.

5 Serve the plaice topped with the fresh salsa, and a side salad or rice would be good too.