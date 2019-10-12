Orange blossom tea cakes

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 150g butter, melted

150g plain flour

Pinch ground cinnamon

150g caster sugar

3 eggs, room temperature

2 tsp orange blossom water (orange extract)

For the orange syrup:

75g sugar

75g water

1 cinnamon stick

Zest and juice of 1 orange

To serve: vanilla ice cream

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 190 degrees Celsius fan, or equivalent. You will need a tin with eight individual savarin hollows.

2. In a saucepan, melt butter over a low heat. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

3. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, cinnamon and sugar until fully combined.

4. Using an electric whisk, mix in each egg simultaneously with a third of the cooled melted butter, and continue in turns until fully combined. Mix on a high speed (getting as much air in as possible) until it is the consistency of a pale, thick batter. Add the orange blossom water.

5. Transfer the batter into a piping bag.

6. Grease the savarin moulds well (silicone bakeware will not require greasing).

7. When ready to bake, fill each savarin mould to two-thirds full.

8. Bake on the middle shelf of the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the cakes are risen, and crisp golden brown in colour.

9. Once baked, remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Release them from their moulds, upturning so the savarin pattern is on top.

10. For the orange syrup, bring the sugar, water, orange zest and juice and cinnamon stick to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for five minutes until slightly syrupy.

11. Drizzle one or two teaspoons of the syrup over each cake as it is cooling. Cover and leave the cakes in the refrigerator overnight, to soak up the syrup.

12. Serve the cakes at room temperature or slightly heated, with sweetened cream or ice-cream and a drizzle of extra syrup if any remaining.

Variation: You can vary the flavour by adding Maraschino cherries to the batter and pouring cherry syrup over the cakes.