One-tray roast chicken dinner

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 6 chicken thighs

6 potatoes, cut into wedges

1 sweet potato, cut into thick wedges

3 small red onions, halved

10 cloves garlic, keep the skin on

200g cherry tomatoes

1 lemon, halved

2tbs fresh parsley or thyme leaves

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 220 degrees.

2 Drizzle a little olive oil on the largest oven tray you have. Place the potatoes, onion and garlic on the tray. Mix gently in the olive oil to coat, then arrange in a single layer. Top with the chicken thighs and dot the tomatoes and lemon halves between any gaps. Drizzle with a little extra oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

3 Bake for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through, then remove the chicken, set aside and keep it warm. Remove the tomatoes now too if they look cooked enough.

4 Return the vegetables to the oven for a further five to 10 minutes so the potatoes get a chance to crisp at the edges. Scatter with the herbs and serve right away. Press the garlic cloves with your fork to release the creamy roast garlic inside.