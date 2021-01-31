One-tray roast chicken dinner

Lilly Higgins

Sun, Jan 31, 2021, 05:55

First published: Sun, Jan 31, 2021, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 40 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken thighs
  • 6 potatoes, cut into wedges 
  • 1 sweet potato, cut into thick wedges
  • 3 small red onions, halved 
  • 10 cloves garlic, keep the skin on
  • 200g cherry tomatoes
  • 1 lemon, halved 
  • 2tbs fresh parsley or thyme leaves
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt and black pepper

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 220 degrees.

2 Drizzle a little olive oil on the largest oven tray you have. Place the potatoes, onion and garlic on the tray. Mix gently in the olive oil to coat, then arrange in a single layer. Top with the chicken thighs and dot the tomatoes and lemon halves between any gaps. Drizzle with a little extra oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

3 Bake for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through, then remove the chicken, set aside and keep it warm. Remove the tomatoes now too if they look cooked enough. 

4 Return the vegetables to the oven for a further five to 10 minutes so the potatoes get a chance to crisp at the edges. Scatter with the herbs and serve right away. Press the garlic cloves with your fork to release the creamy roast garlic inside.