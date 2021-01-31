One-tray roast chicken dinner
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 40 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 6 chicken thighs
- 6 potatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 sweet potato, cut into thick wedges
- 3 small red onions, halved
- 10 cloves garlic, keep the skin on
- 200g cherry tomatoes
- 1 lemon, halved
- 2tbs fresh parsley or thyme leaves
- Olive oil
- Sea salt and black pepper
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 220 degrees.
2 Drizzle a little olive oil on the largest oven tray you have. Place the potatoes, onion and garlic on the tray. Mix gently in the olive oil to coat, then arrange in a single layer. Top with the chicken thighs and dot the tomatoes and lemon halves between any gaps. Drizzle with a little extra oil and season generously with salt and pepper.
3 Bake for 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through, then remove the chicken, set aside and keep it warm. Remove the tomatoes now too if they look cooked enough.
4 Return the vegetables to the oven for a further five to 10 minutes so the potatoes get a chance to crisp at the edges. Scatter with the herbs and serve right away. Press the garlic cloves with your fork to release the creamy roast garlic inside.