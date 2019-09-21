One tray Italian sausage bake
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 25 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 500g Italian-style sausages
- 2 red onions, quartered
- 200g red cabbage, shredded
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2tsp wholegrain mustard
- 2tbsp cider vinegar
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2tsp dried oregano
- 2tsp cracked black pepper
- 1 punnet blackberries
- Sea salt
- 3tbsp olive oil
Method
1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.
2. Put all ingredients in a large sheet pan or roasting dish.
3. Coat generously in the olive oil, cover with tin foil and roast for 15 minutes.
4. Remove the foil and give the tray a quick mix. Return to the oven uncovered and roast for a further 10 minutes.
5. Place in a large dish and serve with mashed potatoes and braised kale.