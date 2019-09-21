One tray Italian sausage bake

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 500g Italian-style sausages

2 red onions, quartered

200g red cabbage, shredded

3 cloves garlic, smashed

2tsp wholegrain mustard

2tbsp cider vinegar

2 cinnamon sticks

2tsp dried oregano

2tsp cracked black pepper

1 punnet blackberries

Sea salt

3tbsp olive oil

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2. Put all ingredients in a large sheet pan or roasting dish.

3. Coat generously in the olive oil, cover with tin foil and roast for 15 minutes.

4. Remove the foil and give the tray a quick mix. Return to the oven uncovered and roast for a further 10 minutes.

5. Place in a large dish and serve with mashed potatoes and braised kale.