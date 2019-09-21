One tray Italian sausage bake

Jess Murphy

Sat, Sep 21, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Sep 21, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 25 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 500g Italian-style sausages
  • 2 red onions, quartered
  • 200g red cabbage, shredded
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 2tsp wholegrain mustard
  • 2tbsp cider vinegar
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2tsp dried oregano
  • 2tsp cracked black pepper
  • 1 punnet blackberries
  • Sea salt
  • 3tbsp olive oil

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2. Put all ingredients in a large sheet pan or roasting dish.

3. Coat generously in the olive oil, cover with tin foil and roast for 15 minutes.

4. Remove the foil and give the tray a quick mix. Return to the oven uncovered and roast for a further 10 minutes.

5. Place in a large dish and serve with mashed potatoes and braised kale.