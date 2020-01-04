One-pot vegetable-packed Bolognese

Makes: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 1 tsp olive oil

380g minced beef

1 onion

2-3 cloves garlic

1 stick celery, finely chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced small

150g mushrooms, finely chopped

1 tsp fennel seeds, crushed

3 tbsp red wine

1 tbsp Italian herbs (marjoram, basil etc)

400g tin chopped tomatoes

500ml water

500ml tomato passata

400g wholegrain spaghetti

Sea salt and pepper

1 tbsp fresh basil pesto

To serve; grated Parmesan, green salad



Method

1. Place a large heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add the olive oil and beef. Cook for about 10 minutes stirring regularly till any pink is gone from the beef.

2. Add the onion.Cook for a few minutes before adding the garlic, celery, carrots and mushrooms. Cook for five-10 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Add the fennel seeds and cook for a further minute.

3. Pour in the wine and increase the heat. Stir to combine well. Add the tinned tomatoes, passata, water and herbs. Stir gently and simmer for a few minutes. Check the seasoning, adding salt and pepper as necessary.

4. Add the spaghetti and simmer gently. Once the pasta has softened stir well and place the lid on. Simmer for five-10 minutes until the pasta is cooked. Just before serving drizzle the spaghetti with pesto. Serve with plenty of grated Parmesan.