One pot paprika chicken

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Greek

Ingredients 6 chicken thighs

2 tsp smoked paprika

Sea salt

Olive oil, as needed

1 red onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed

400g orzo

1 litre chicken stock

400g tin chopped tomatoes

1 lemon, sliced

150g olives

4 tbsp parsley or basil chopped, crumbled feta cheese, for garnish

Method

1. Pat the chicken thighs dry then coat with paprika and salt, making sure the spices evenly cover the chicken. Set aside.

2. Toast the orzo. Place a heavy-based pan over a medium high heat. Add the orzo and toast till just lightly browned but remove before it gets too fragrant. Tip it into a bowl and set aside.

3. Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large heavy-based pot and fry the chicken, on both sides, for about three minutes, until browned nicely. Set aside.

4. Add finely chopped onion to the pot and saute for a few minutes before adding the garlic. Cook for about half a minute, till just fragrant then add the stock, tinned tomatoes and orzo. Mix everything well then bring to the boil.

5. Lower the heat to a medium simmer and place the chicken thighs on top of the orzo. Arrange the lemon slices over the chicken. Place the lid on and leave to cook for 15 minutes or so. Check on it after 10 minutes. You don’t want the orzo to overcook, but the chicken must be cooked through.

6. You can then scatter the dish with parsley, or basil, olives and crumbled feta. Or remove the meat from the chicken thighs and stir it through the orzo. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil.