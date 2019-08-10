One pan chicken Parmesan

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 4 chicken breasts

1 punnet of mixed red and yellow cherry tomatoes

2 red peppers, sliced

1 cup of tomato sauce, or passata

1 handful of basil leaves

2 balls of mozzarella

100g grated Parmesan

4 tsp dried oregano

2tsp chilli flakes

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

5 tbsp olive oil

100g flour

2 eggs, beaten

300g panko breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

Method

1 Scatter the cherry tomatoes, red peppers and garlic on a large baking tray; coat in a healthy amount of olive oil, salt and pepper, balsamic, half the oregano and red chilli flakes.

2 Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Using three bowls, fill one with the flour, one with the beaten egg and the third with the breadcrumbs. Season the breadcrumbs with the remaining chilli flakes and oregano and add the grated Parmesan.

3 One at a time, place a chicken breast in the flour, lightly coat it then shake off any excess flour. Next put it in the egg mix, and finally in the breadcrumbs. Make sure the chicken in evenly coated in the breadcrumbs. Repeat with the rest of the chicken breasts.

4 Place the chicken on the baking tray with the vegetables, moving them around to make space for the chicken.

5 Place the tray in a preheated oven at 180 degrees, or equivalent, for 25-30 minutes.

6 Remove the tray carefully and spoon the tomato sauce over the chicken breasts – you want to cover the middle of the breast. Then add the torn mozzarella all over the chicken and the tomatoes and peppers. Bake for a further five minutes until the mozzarella has melted and is bubbling.

7 Garnish with torn basil and serve with your favourite pasta, rice or roast potatoes.