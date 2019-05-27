Nigel Slater’s freekeh, peaches, feta

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Ingredients 125g freekeh

Few sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

250g feta

1tsp zaatar

1 large peach

3tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion

10g mint

20g parsley

1 lemon

Method

Set the oven at 200 Celsius/gas 6. Put the freekeh, thyme and bay on to boil with enough water to cover by a good third. Salt it lightly and simmer for 15 minutes.

Place a large piece of foil on a baking sheet, lay the piece of feta in the middle and sprinkle with the zaatar. Halve the peach, discard the stone, then cut each half into four. Tuck the peach around the feta, then pour over two tablespoons of the olive oil. Pull the sides of the foil up around its cargo and scrunch loosely to seal. Bake for 20 minutes.

Peel and finely slice the onion, then fry until crisp in the reserved oil. Set aside on kitchen paper.

Chop the mint and parsley together. Remove the feta from the oven and open the parcel. Pour the baking juices into a bowl and mix with the juice of the lemon. Drain the freekeh, discarding the herbs, then dress with the lemon and baking juices. Fold in the mint and parsley, then break up the feta into large pieces and add. Lay the peaches among the freekeh, top with the crisp onions and serve.

This recipe is from Greenfeast: Spring, Summer, by Nigel Slater, published by 4th Estate Books