Nigel Slater’s aubergine, honey, sheep’s cheese

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Ingredients 6 small, slim aubergines (about 400g)

1tbsp sea salt

5tbsp plain flour

3tbsp lemon thyme leaves

Oil for frying

200g sheep’s or goat’s cheese

2tbsp honey

Method

Cut the aubergines lengthways into 1cm-thick slices. Put them in a colander and sprinkle the salt over them, then leave for at least half an hour.

Put the plain flour on a plate and season it with salt and ground black pepper. Finely chop the lemon thyme leaves and stir into the flour. Pat the aubergines dry, then, one by one, put them in the seasoned flour and press them down firmly so the flour sticks to the outside. Then turn and lightly coat the other side. Repeat with all of the slices of aubergine.

Warm a shallow layer of olive oil in a frying pan, then lower in the aubergine slices in a single layer (you may need to do this in batches), and let them cook for three or four minutes, until golden. Turn carefully, adding more oil if necessary, and brown the other side. They should be lightly crisp.

Remove the aubergines from the pan and drain briefly on kitchen paper. Transfer to a warm serving dish. Break the cheese into large pieces and scatter among the aubergines. Trickle the honey across the surface and serve while still hot.

Greenfeast: Spring, Summer, by Nigel Slater, is published by 4th Estate Books