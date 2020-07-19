Niçoise salad
Niçoise salad – why not add pototoes and green beans
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: French
Ingredients
- 4 eggs, soft boiled and peeled
- 500g line-caught tuna, in oil
- 2 heads baby gem or cos lettuce, broken into bite size pieces
- 16 olives
- 200g green beans
- 200g tomatoes, quartered whole or cherry halved
- For the dressing:
- 1 clove garlic
- 3 anchovies
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 2 tbsp mixed herbs (chives, parsley, tarragon)
Method
1 First make the dressing. Blend the garlic, anchovies, mustard oil, vinegar, lemon juice and herbs till smooth. I use a Nutribullet, but a small food processor or a stick blender will do too. It creates a thick smooth dressing. Set aside.
2 Boil the green beans in salted water for two minutes then drain right away or coat them in a little olive oil and bbq for 5 mins.
3 Assemble the salad by laying the lettuce at the base of each bowl. Next add the green beans and tuna then a drizzle of dressing. Add the olives and halved eggs. Serve right away.