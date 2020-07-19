Niçoise salad 

Lilly Higgins

Niçoise salad – why not add pototoes and green beans

Niçoise salad – why not add pototoes and green beans

Sun, Jul 19, 2020, 05:55

First published: Sun, Jul 19, 2020, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 15 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: French

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs, soft boiled and peeled
  • 500g line-caught tuna, in oil
  • 2 heads baby gem or cos lettuce, broken into bite size pieces
  • 16 olives
  • 200g green beans 
  • 200g tomatoes, quartered whole or cherry halved
  • For the dressing:
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 3 anchovies
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 2 tbsp mixed herbs (chives, parsley, tarragon) 

Method

1 First make the dressing. Blend the garlic, anchovies, mustard oil, vinegar, lemon juice and herbs till smooth. I use a Nutribullet, but a small food processor or a stick blender will do too. It creates a thick smooth dressing. Set aside. 

2 Boil the green beans in salted water for two minutes then drain right away or coat them in a little olive oil and bbq for 5 mins. 

3 Assemble the salad by laying the lettuce at the base of each bowl. Next add the green beans and tuna then a drizzle of dressing. Add the olives and halved eggs. Serve right away.