Niçoise salad 

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: French

Ingredients 4 eggs, soft boiled and peeled

500g line-caught tuna, in oil

2 heads baby gem or cos lettuce, broken into bite size pieces

16 olives

200g green beans

200g tomatoes, quartered whole or cherry halved

For the dressing:

1 clove garlic

3 anchovies

1 tsp Dijon mustard

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tbsp mixed herbs (chives, parsley, tarragon)

Method

1 First make the dressing. Blend the garlic, anchovies, mustard oil, vinegar, lemon juice and herbs till smooth. I use a Nutribullet, but a small food processor or a stick blender will do too. It creates a thick smooth dressing. Set aside.

2 Boil the green beans in salted water for two minutes then drain right away or coat them in a little olive oil and bbq for 5 mins.

3 Assemble the salad by laying the lettuce at the base of each bowl. Next add the green beans and tuna then a drizzle of dressing. Add the olives and halved eggs. Serve right away.