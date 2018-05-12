Mustardy salad of marinated spelt with beetroot and orange

Serves: 4

Ingredients 200g spelt grains

10tbsp olive oil

1 very large raw beetroot

3tbsp mixed chopped herbs, such as dill and mint

1 bunch salad leaves

For the dressing:

8 tbsp soured cream

4 tsp Dijon mustard

4 tsp balsamic vinegar

Zest and juice of an orange

Method

1 Cook the spelt in salted water until nicely soft – this can take up to 40 minutes depending on the age of the grains. Drain and rinse in cool water.

2 In the meantime, make the dressing by whisking the soured cream, mustard, vinegar and orange juice together until smooth. Season to taste.

3 When the grains are cooked, place them in a bowl and season with some olive oil, salt, pepper and the herbs, tossing together until well coated.

4 Peel the beetroot and using a mandolin or vegetable peeler, slice the beetroot paper thin. Take a large serving dish and cover the surface completely with the beetroot.

5 Next, place the marinated spelt in the centre of the plate, and drizzle the dressing over it. Arrange the salad leaves on the top and scatter the whole dish with chopped herbs.