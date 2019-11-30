Mussels with fennel and Pernod

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: French

Ingredients 1 fennel bulb, outer leaves removed, halved and sliced thinly

2 shallots, peeled and sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

Drizzle of olive oil

1 kg fresh mussels

50ml Pernod (or 100ml white wine and two star anise)

200ml cream



Method

1. Prepare the mussels. Immerse them in a clean sink with cold water. Agitate. De-beard (pull the stringy bit off the shell, if it is still attached) one by one, and put the mussels into a clean bowl, discarding any that are open. Clean the sink. Fill with cold water. Re-immerse the mussels. Agitate the mussels once more, then lift them from the water, leaving any sediment behind.

2. Sauté the fennel, shallot and garlic in the olive oil over a medium heat until soft.

3. Add the Pernod and cream. Cover tightly and cook over a high heat, stirring once or twice, until all the mussels are open. Discard any that do not open. Serve with crusty bread.