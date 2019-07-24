Mushrooms and marjoram with spaghetti and garlic crumbs

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 200g wholemeal spaghetti

4 tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic

60g breadcrumbs

1 medium sized courgette, halved and sliced

350g button mushrooms

3 tbsp marjoram, roughly chopped

2 tbsp parsley, roughly chopped

Black pepper

Sea salt

Method

1. Cook the spaghetti in plenty of boiling salted water until just al dente. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Melt two tablespoons of butter in a heavy-based frying pan. Add the crushed cloves of garlic and stir until just warmed through. Add the breadcrumbs and stir well. Cook over a medium heat, stirring all the time till the crumbs are crisp and golden. Set aside.

3. Wipe out the frying pan then melt one tablespoon of butter. Fry the courgette till it is beginning to brown and blister in patches. Set aside.

4. Melt another tablespoon of the butter in the pan and cook the mushrooms till they are just beginning to turn golden at the edges. Return the courgette to the pan. Season well with salt and black pepper. Add the chopped herbs and stir well to combine.

5. Drain the spaghetti, stir through the mushroom and courgette mixture and sprinkle with the garlic butter crumbs. Serve right away.