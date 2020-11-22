Mushroom vol-au-vents

Lilly Higgins

Mushroom vol-au-vents.

Mushroom vol-au-vents.

Sun, Nov 22, 2020, 05:55

First published: Sun, Nov 22, 2020, 05:55

   
  • Makes: 6
  • Cooking Time: 20 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: French

Ingredients

  • 6 large frozen vol-au-vent cases
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 400g mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 clove garlic
  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard
  • Squeeze of lemon juice
  • 4 tbsp creme fraiche
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
  • Black pepper and salt

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Arrange the frozen vol-au-vent cases on a lined tray. Brush with the beaten egg. Bake for 10-12 minutes until puffed up and golden. Set aside.

2 Melt the butter in a heavy-based frying pan. Saute the mushrooms until golden, add the garlic and stir until the raw flavour is gone – about one minute.

3 Remove from the heat and season well with black pepper and a little salt. Add a generous squeeze of lemon juice, the mustard, thyme and creme fraiche. Stir gently to combine.

4 Remove the lid from each pastry case and spoon in the hot mushroom mixture. Sprinkle with a little fresh thyme and serve right away.