Mushroom vol-au-vents.

Makes: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: French

Ingredients 6 large frozen vol-au-vent cases

1 egg, beaten

1 tbsp butter

400g mushrooms, sliced

1 clove garlic

½ tsp Dijon mustard

Squeeze of lemon juice

4 tbsp creme fraiche

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

Black pepper and salt

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Arrange the frozen vol-au-vent cases on a lined tray. Brush with the beaten egg. Bake for 10-12 minutes until puffed up and golden. Set aside.

2 Melt the butter in a heavy-based frying pan. Saute the mushrooms until golden, add the garlic and stir until the raw flavour is gone – about one minute.

3 Remove from the heat and season well with black pepper and a little salt. Add a generous squeeze of lemon juice, the mustard, thyme and creme fraiche. Stir gently to combine.

4 Remove the lid from each pastry case and spoon in the hot mushroom mixture. Sprinkle with a little fresh thyme and serve right away.