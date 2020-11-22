Mushroom vol-au-vents
- Makes: 6
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: French
Ingredients
- 6 large frozen vol-au-vent cases
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 tbsp butter
- 400g mushrooms, sliced
- 1 clove garlic
- ½ tsp Dijon mustard
- Squeeze of lemon juice
- 4 tbsp creme fraiche
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- Black pepper and salt
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Arrange the frozen vol-au-vent cases on a lined tray. Brush with the beaten egg. Bake for 10-12 minutes until puffed up and golden. Set aside.
2 Melt the butter in a heavy-based frying pan. Saute the mushrooms until golden, add the garlic and stir until the raw flavour is gone – about one minute.
3 Remove from the heat and season well with black pepper and a little salt. Add a generous squeeze of lemon juice, the mustard, thyme and creme fraiche. Stir gently to combine.
4 Remove the lid from each pastry case and spoon in the hot mushroom mixture. Sprinkle with a little fresh thyme and serve right away.