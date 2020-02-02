Mediterranean vegetable lasagna

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

220g mushrooms

1 aubergine, diced

1 courgette, diced

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

2 cloves garlic, finely crushed

2 tbsp red wine, optional

2 tins chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp finely chopped basil

1 tbsp dried Italian herbs

1 tsp brown sugar

1 pack fresh egg lasagna sheets

1 egg

400g cottage cheese

130g grated mozzarella cheese

25g grated Parmesan

1 tbsp chopped basil

Black pepper

Method

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

2 Place the olive oil in a wide, heavy based pan over a medium heat. Add the mushrooms, courgettes, aubergine and peppers. Stir well to coat in the oil. Saute for just over five minutes stirring regularly until the vegetables have softened.

3 Add the garlic and stir. Cook for another minute, ensuring the garlic doesn’t burn. Add the red wine, if using.

4 Increase the heat and add the tinned tomatoes. Add the herbs and brown sugar. Stir gently together. Taste for seasoning. Leave everything simmer for a few minutes while you make the topping.

5 Whisk the egg in a bowl, add the ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan along with the chopped basil and black pepper. Stir well to combine.

6 Layer the vegetable mix at the bottom of a 23cm by 33cm ovenproof dish. Place a layer of lasagna sheets over and top with a few tablespoons of the cheese mix, follow with vegetable mix, more lasagna sheets and then the final layer of vegetable mix. Top with with lasagna sheets and all of the remaining cheese mix. Scatter with a little grated mozzarella and cover the entire dish in foil.

7 Bake for 30 minutes, remove the foil and return to the oven for another 10 minutes until the cheese topping is golden and bubbling.

8 Leave to stand for at least 10 minutes before cutting and serving. Scatter with a few extra basil leaves and serve with a side salad.