Meatballs with chilli and yogurt

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients For the tomato sauce:

2 cans plum tomatoes

3 garlic cloves, smashed

10-15 basil leaves

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt

For the meatballs:

1kg pork mince

1 slice of stale white bread, crusts removed and torn into small pieces

2 tbsp milk

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp fennel seeds

3 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

To serve:

Harissa or chilli sauce

Yoghurt or sour cream

Method

1 To make the sauce, heat the olive oil and garlic together in a wide saucepan. Gently brown the garlic, then add the tomatoes, breaking them up with a wooden spoon.

2 Bring to a simmer and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring often, until thick. Season with salt.

3 For the meatballs, soak the bread in milk for 10 minutes then squeeze out the excess liquid and add to a bowl with the pork mince.

4 Add the garlic, chilli flakes, fennel seeds, parsley, salt and pepper, and mix well.

5 Roll the mixture into golf-ball-sized balls, place them on a baking tray and bake at 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent, until golden brown.

6 Add the meatballs to the tomato sauce and cook gently on the hob for 10-15 minutes until the meatballs are tender.

7 Taste for seasoning and serve with some harissa, or fermented chilli sauce and yoghurt or sour cream.