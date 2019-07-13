Meatballs with chilli and yogurt

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jul 13, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jul 13, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 50 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • For the tomato sauce:
  • 2 cans plum tomatoes
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 10-15 basil leaves
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes
  • Salt
  • For the meatballs:
  • 1kg pork mince
  • 1 slice of stale white bread, crusts removed and torn into small pieces
  • 2 tbsp milk
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes
  • 1 tbsp fennel seeds
  • 3 tbsp chopped parsley
  • Salt and pepper
  • To serve:
  • Harissa or chilli sauce
  • Yoghurt or sour cream

Method

1 To make the sauce, heat the olive oil and garlic together in a wide saucepan. Gently brown the garlic, then add the tomatoes, breaking them up with a wooden spoon.

2 Bring to a simmer and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring often, until thick. Season with salt.

3 For the meatballs, soak the bread in milk for 10 minutes then squeeze out the excess liquid and add to a bowl with the pork mince. 

4 Add the garlic, chilli flakes, fennel seeds, parsley, salt and pepper, and mix well.

5 Roll the mixture into golf-ball-sized balls, place them on a baking tray and bake at 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent, until golden brown.

6 Add the meatballs to the tomato sauce and cook gently on the hob for 10-15 minutes until the meatballs are tender. 

7 Taste for seasoning and serve with some harissa, or fermented chilli sauce and yoghurt or sour cream.