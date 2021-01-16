Marmalade yoghurt tea cake

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 130g natural yoghurt

55ml sunflower oil or other flavourless oil

3 eggs

Zest and juice of 1 orange

Zest of 1 lemon

200g plain flour

2tsp baking powder

130g caster sugar

50g orange marmalade

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius (160 degrees, fan) or equivalent, and grease and line a 1.5lb loaf tin with a little oil. Cut a long rectangle of parchment paper, about 30cm x 15cm, and cut a slit in each of the corners about 10cm long. The slits make it easier to line the loaf tin.

2 Line the tin with the parchment paper and set aside.

3 Mix the yoghurt, oil and eggs together in a large jug, whisking well to combine. Add the zest of the orange and lemon and set aside.

4 Sieve the plain flour into a large bowl with the baking powder, and add the caster sugar. Mix well, and slowly pour in the wet ingredients. Whisk the mix together until smooth.

5 Pour the cake mix into the loaf tin and spread out and smooth the top using a palette knife or the back of a spoon. Bake the loaf for 35-40 minutes until golden, or until a skewer or small knife inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven, leaving it to sit in the tin for about five minutes before turning out on to a wire rack to cool.

6 While the cake is still slightly warm, put the marmalade and the juice of half the orange into a small saucepan. Heat the marmalade and juice gently, stirring every minute or two.

7 When the marmalade glaze has completely melted and softened, remove from the heat and using a pastry brush, brush the marmalade glaze liberally over the cake. Leave to cool completely before slicing into thick slices to serve.