Marmalade yoghurt tea cake
Marmalade yoghurt tea cake. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 40 mins
- Course: Dessert
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 130g natural yoghurt
- 55ml sunflower oil or other flavourless oil
- 3 eggs
- Zest and juice of 1 orange
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 200g plain flour
- 2tsp baking powder
- 130g caster sugar
- 50g orange marmalade
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius (160 degrees, fan) or equivalent, and grease and line a 1.5lb loaf tin with a little oil. Cut a long rectangle of parchment paper, about 30cm x 15cm, and cut a slit in each of the corners about 10cm long. The slits make it easier to line the loaf tin.
2 Line the tin with the parchment paper and set aside.
3 Mix the yoghurt, oil and eggs together in a large jug, whisking well to combine. Add the zest of the orange and lemon and set aside.
4 Sieve the plain flour into a large bowl with the baking powder, and add the caster sugar. Mix well, and slowly pour in the wet ingredients. Whisk the mix together until smooth.
5 Pour the cake mix into the loaf tin and spread out and smooth the top using a palette knife or the back of a spoon. Bake the loaf for 35-40 minutes until golden, or until a skewer or small knife inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven, leaving it to sit in the tin for about five minutes before turning out on to a wire rack to cool.
6 While the cake is still slightly warm, put the marmalade and the juice of half the orange into a small saucepan. Heat the marmalade and juice gently, stirring every minute or two.
7 When the marmalade glaze has completely melted and softened, remove from the heat and using a pastry brush, brush the marmalade glaze liberally over the cake. Leave to cool completely before slicing into thick slices to serve.