Light and airy sponge cake

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: French

Ingredients For the sponge:

55g unsalted butter

4 eggs, at room temperature

125g caster sugar

125g plain flour

To serve:

Cream and fruit of your choice

Icing sugar for dusting

Method

1 For the sponge: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and grease a 20cm sandwich tin with a little butter or flavourless oil.

2 Melt the butter gently in a small saucepan or in the microwave. Set aside to cool.

3 Put the eggs and sugar into a heat proof bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water. Whisk the mix using a hand whisk or electric beater, for about five minutes if using an electric beater; if whisking by hand, it will take a few minutes longer.

4 Once the mix is hot to touch and the sugar has dissolved, remove the bowl from the heat. If you have a kitchen thermometer, the eggy mix should be about 55 degrees. At this point I like to pour the mix into the bowl of a stand mixer and using the whisk attachment, continue to whisk until it is cold. Alternatively, continue to whisk using an electric beater or by hand.

5 Pour in the cooled butter, and mix until combined. Sift the flour and in batches, gently fold in a third of the flour by hand. Repeat with another third, and finally fold in the remaining flour, making sure not to overmix. When you cannot see any more flour in the mix, pour into the prepared tin, and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

6 Leave the sponge to cool completely in the tin, before turning out and serving with softly whipped cream and your favourite fruit. Dust with icing sugar to serve.