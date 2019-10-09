Lamb meatballs with feta and flatbreads

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Turkish/Middle Eastern

Ingredients FOR THE FLATBREAD

150g plain flour

¼tsp salt

25g butter

90ml milk



FOR THE MEATBALLS

100g couscous

240ml boiling water or stock

Sea salt and black pepper

100g feta cheese, crumbled

380g minced lamb

2tbs finely chopped coriander, mint or basil



FOR THE HUMMUS

400g tin of cooked chickpeas, 240g drained weight (keep the liquid)

Juice of ½ lemon

2tbs tahini paste

Method

1. First make the flatbread dough. Place the flour in a wide bowl and create a hollow in the centre. Add a little salt. Warm the butter and milk together in a small pan until the butter has just melted. Leave to cool slightly, then pour it into the bowl of flour. Mix with a round-bladed knife until it comes together to form a dough. Knead it gently until smooth, then place it back in the bowl, cover with a plate and leave to rest.

2. Place the couscous in a bowl with the boiling water. Cover tightly with clingfilm and leave for 10 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed and the couscous is fluffy. Season with pepper and a little salt. Add the minced lamb and herbs and mix well until combined. Add the feta and mix a little more before forming into 12 small, flat patties, about 55g each. Place in the fridge for half an hour to firm up.

3. To make the hummus, blitz the chickpeas, including half of the chickpea cooking water from the tin, with the lemon juice, a half teaspoon of salt and the tahini, until it is smooth. Taste for seasoning. You may need to add more of the chickpea water if it’s not smooth enough.

4. Warm a drizzle of olive oil in a wide frying pan over medium heat. Cook the meatballs until golden and cooked through, about four minutes each side. Keep them warm.

5. Heat a half tablespoon of olive oil in a non-stick frying pan. Divide the dough into four balls, then roll out as thinly as possible. Cook each flatbread one at a time, leaving it to blister and bubble for 1-1½ minutes before turning over. It should puff up and have brown crisp spots in places. Wrap the cooked bread in a tea towel to keep them warm. The steam will soften them even more.

6. To serve, spread some hummus on each flatbread and top with the meatballs and salad leaves.