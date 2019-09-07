Lamb chop tray bake

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 10/12 lamb chops

1 fennel bulb, sliced

2 red onions, sliced

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1 sprig rosemary

100g pitted kalamata olives

Good quality olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

Method

1. Place the lamb chops on a large baking tray. Add the onion, fennel, olives, garlic cloves and rosemary.

2. Generously coat with good quality olive oil. Season well with sea salt and black pepper. Add the oregano and other spices and toss everything together on the tray to make sure all ingredients are well coated with the seasoning.

3. Cover the tray with foil and put in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius. Cook covered for 15 minutes.

4. Remove foil and return to oven. Bake for a further 15 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven and serve with rice or salad.