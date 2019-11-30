Lamb au vin

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 90 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: French

Ingredients Good knob of butter

3 red onions, peeled and quartered

4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

1 packet of smoked rindless bacon lardons

1 packet (250g) chestnut mushrooms, cleaned and halved

1 tbsp flour

250ml red wine

I chicken stock cube dissolved in 400ml water

A little fresh thyme or sage

1 tbsp sugar

Salt and pepper

8 gigot chops

Method

1. Set your oven to 160 degrees celsius, or equivalent. Melt the butter in a casserole and add the onions.

2. Cook over a medium heat for two minutes then add the garlic, bacon and mushrooms.

3. Sweat for three minutes or so, then add the flour, over a gentle heat.

4. After a couple of minutes add the wine, stock , sugar and herbs and bring to a simmer.

5. Season the chops then add them to the pot,making sure as much as possible that they are covered with the liquid. To help, place some greaseproof paper or baking parchment on top and press everything down.

6. Place in the oven for 1 hour 15 minutes, till the lamb is tender and the sauce thickened. There may be some lamb fat sitting on the surface. You can mop this up with some kitchen towel if you wish. I eat it. There’s a surprise. Serve with mash.