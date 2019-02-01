Kwanghi Chan’s chicken and prawn siu mai

Makes: 16

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Chinese

Ingredients Half lb/230g boneless, skinless chicken thigh, minced (include any fat attaching to the thighs)

8 peeled and deveined medium shrimp, diced

Half tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger

Half tbsp finely chopped scallion, white part only

Quarter tsp toasted sesame oil

3 dashes ground white pepper

Half tsp soy sauce

Half tbsp cornflour or potato starch

Pinch of salt

Wonton wrappers



Method

1. Using a mini food processor, mince the chicken, but make sure that it is corsely ground. You can also chop it with a knife.

2. Mix the chicken with all the other ingredients and set aside in the fridge for 20 minutes.

3. Place about a tablespoon of the filling on each wrapper, gather up the sides and leave the centre open. You can cut off the uneven edges with a pair of scissors if you like the shu mai to look neater. Garnish the top with some finely sliced spring onion.

4. Steam in a bamboo steamer on a piece of grease proof paper, or you can lightly oil a small plate and arrange the sui mai on it. Steam about six minutes. Serve immediately with the dipping sauce and some Chinese black vinegar with some thinly sliced ginger in it.