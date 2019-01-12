Kohlrabi with tahini and saffron dressing

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jan 12, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jan 12, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 10 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 1 large pinch of saffron
  • 100ml tahini 
  • 1 clove of garlic, finely minced
  • 30g honey or maple syrup 
  • Salt and pepper to taste 
  • 2 large kohlrabi, purple or green 
  • 2 large eating apples, Granny Smiths are ideal for this
  • Juice of 2 lemons
  • 50g fresh dill 
  • 50g parsley 

Method

1. Infuse the saffron in a couple of tablespoons of boiling water. Let this rest for about 10 minutes. Add the tahini, garlic and maple syrup and blend to a creamy consistency. Season.

2. Using a Japanese mandolin to cut match stick sizes of both the apples and kohlrabi. Toss in a bowl with the lemon juice and the fresh herbs. Spoon over your rich, nutty, tahini dressing and serve immediately.