Kohlrabi with tahini and saffron dressing

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 1 large pinch of saffron

100ml tahini

1 clove of garlic, finely minced

30g honey or maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

2 large kohlrabi, purple or green

2 large eating apples, Granny Smiths are ideal for this

Juice of 2 lemons

50g fresh dill

50g parsley

Method

1. Infuse the saffron in a couple of tablespoons of boiling water. Let this rest for about 10 minutes. Add the tahini, garlic and maple syrup and blend to a creamy consistency. Season.

2. Using a Japanese mandolin to cut match stick sizes of both the apples and kohlrabi. Toss in a bowl with the lemon juice and the fresh herbs. Spoon over your rich, nutty, tahini dressing and serve immediately.