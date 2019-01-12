Kohlrabi with tahini and saffron dressing
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 1 large pinch of saffron
- 100ml tahini
- 1 clove of garlic, finely minced
- 30g honey or maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 large kohlrabi, purple or green
- 2 large eating apples, Granny Smiths are ideal for this
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 50g fresh dill
- 50g parsley
Method
1. Infuse the saffron in a couple of tablespoons of boiling water. Let this rest for about 10 minutes. Add the tahini, garlic and maple syrup and blend to a creamy consistency. Season.
2. Using a Japanese mandolin to cut match stick sizes of both the apples and kohlrabi. Toss in a bowl with the lemon juice and the fresh herbs. Spoon over your rich, nutty, tahini dressing and serve immediately.