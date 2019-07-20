Kohlrabi slaw

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 3 medium kohlrabi

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Half tsp mustard

A few fennel fronds, or fresh dill

Small bunch of mint

Salt and pepper

Method

1 Cut the top and bottom off the kohlrabi and, using a sharp knife, peel the tough outer layer.

2 Grate the kohlrabi on the coarse side of a grater or cut into thin matchsticks.

3 Mix the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper together and add to the kohlrabi.

4 Mix in the mint leaves and serve in a wide bowl with more mint leaves and fennel fronds or dill for decoration.