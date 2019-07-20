Kohlrabi slaw
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 1 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 3 medium kohlrabi
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- Half tsp mustard
- A few fennel fronds, or fresh dill
- Small bunch of mint
- Salt and pepper
Method
1 Cut the top and bottom off the kohlrabi and, using a sharp knife, peel the tough outer layer.
2 Grate the kohlrabi on the coarse side of a grater or cut into thin matchsticks.
3 Mix the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper together and add to the kohlrabi.
4 Mix in the mint leaves and serve in a wide bowl with more mint leaves and fennel fronds or dill for decoration.