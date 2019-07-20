Kohlrabi slaw

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jul 20, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jul 20, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 1 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 3 medium kohlrabi
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • Half tsp mustard
  • A few fennel fronds, or fresh dill
  • Small bunch of mint
  • Salt and pepper

Method

1 Cut the top and bottom off the kohlrabi and, using a sharp knife, peel the tough outer layer.
2 Grate the kohlrabi on the coarse side of a grater or cut into thin matchsticks.
3 Mix the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper together and add to the kohlrabi.
4 Mix in the mint leaves and serve in a wide bowl with more mint leaves and fennel fronds or dill for decoration.