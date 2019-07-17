Kale, grapefruit and mint salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Gluten-free

Ingredients 100g kale

2 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt

Black pepper

2 tbsp finely chopped mint

2 tbsp roughly chopped parsley

1 tbsp roughly chopped fennel

1 ruby red grapefruit

80g feta cheese



Method

1 Wash the kale and remove the tough centre stems. Chop the leaves into small bite-size pieces. I find it easier to just shred it all quite small.

2 Place in a large bowl with the olive oil and a good pinch of salt and black pepper. Mix it all well and set aside.

3 Next, remove the skin and pith from the grapefruit. Cut the grapefruit over a bowl to save all the juice for the salad. Use a small sharp knife to remove the segments of fruit from the white membrane. Squeeze the juice from the membrane into the bowl too before discarding it.

4 Pour the juice over the kale leaves and mix gently. Add the parsley, mint and fennel to the bowl and mix to combine.

5 Plate up the salad and arrange the grapefruit segments over the kale and crumble the feta on top. Serve right away.