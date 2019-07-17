Kale, grapefruit and mint salad
Kale, grapefruit and mint salad
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Gluten-free
Ingredients
- 100g kale
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Sea salt
- Black pepper
- 2 tbsp finely chopped mint
- 2 tbsp roughly chopped parsley
- 1 tbsp roughly chopped fennel
- 1 ruby red grapefruit
- 80g feta cheese
-
Method
1 Wash the kale and remove the tough centre stems. Chop the leaves into small bite-size pieces. I find it easier to just shred it all quite small.
2 Place in a large bowl with the olive oil and a good pinch of salt and black pepper. Mix it all well and set aside.
3 Next, remove the skin and pith from the grapefruit. Cut the grapefruit over a bowl to save all the juice for the salad. Use a small sharp knife to remove the segments of fruit from the white membrane. Squeeze the juice from the membrane into the bowl too before discarding it.
4 Pour the juice over the kale leaves and mix gently. Add the parsley, mint and fennel to the bowl and mix to combine.
5 Plate up the salad and arrange the grapefruit segments over the kale and crumble the feta on top. Serve right away.