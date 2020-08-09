Kale Caesar salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 8-10 stalks of kale, stem removed and torn into bite-size pieces

2 egg yolks, as fresh as possible and at room temperature

1tsp Dijon mustard

200ml olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1tsp white wine or apple cider vinegar

2 anchovies, very finely chopped

Black pepper

200g Parmesan, finely grated or peeled into strips

2-3 thick slices of sourdough bread cut into croutons

Olive oil for frying

Optional additions: Cooked chicken, fried rashers, cooked chickpeas, slices of tomato

Method

1 I prefer to make this by hand. Whisk the egg yolks with the mustard and a little oil. Keep adding the oil gradually until it begins to thicken. Add the lemon juice, vinegar, pepper, anchovies and garlic and whisk well till it’s fully combined, smooth and glossy. Add a few tablespoons of grated Parmesan and mix.

2 Tear all of the kale into bite-size pieces. Coat the kale generously with the dressing. It’s easiest to use your hands here. Leaves to sit for an hour or so for the flavour to develop and to soften the kale.

3 Meanwhile make the croutons. Drizzle the bread with the oil in a frying pan then fry over a medium heat till golden, turning regularly. Season with a little salt and plenty of black pepper. Fold the Parmesan through the salad and scatter the croutons over. Serve right away.