Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Japanese

Ingredients 200g cream cheese

50g butter

125g caster sugar (divided in half)

Pinch of salt

5 eggs, separated into yolks and whites

80ml milk

Zest of 1 lime

1tsp lime juice

65g plain flour (plus extra for flouring tin)



Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent (conventional setting, no fan). Grease the base and sides of a high-sided 20cm cake tin. Coat the base and sides very well with the extra flour. Cut a circle of parchment paper and line the base of the tin. The Japanese cheesecake is baked in a water bath so you will also need a high-sided baking tin to accommodate the cake tin (if you are using a loose bottom or springform cake tin, you will need to pack two crossed-over layers of tinfoil around the exterior cake tin base and sides, followed by a double layer of clingfilm stretched up to the rim of the cake to stop the steam seep inside the tinfoil).

2. Using a bain marie (a bowl set over a small saucepan of gently simmering water), combine the cream cheese and butter in the slightly warmed bowl and beat with a whisk until smooth.

3. Remove the bowl from the heat and beat in 60g of the caster sugar (about half the sugar), salt, egg yolks and milk. Add the lime zest.

4. Sieve the flour and add into the cream cheese mix, whisking to ensure there are no lumps.

5. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites and lime juice until foamy, then gradually add the remaining sugar. Whisk until the mixture is voluminous and soft peaks form.

6. The final step is to fold the whisked egg white mixture gently (in four batches) into the sweetened cream-cheese mixture, retaining as much air as possible. Ensure all the mixture at the base of the bowl has been incorporated and finish folding the batter while it is still pale, airy and no streaks remain.

7. Slowly pour the batter into the prepared cake tin. Place the cake tin inside the water bath (filled with 2cm of boiling hot water).

8. Place on the middle shelf of the oven and bake at 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent, for 18 minutes (without opening the oven door), then reduce the temperature to 160 degreesfor 15 minutes. Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake inside for 30 minutes.

9. Once out of the oven, run a sharp knife around the inside of the tin. Place a plate over the top of the cake, upturn and allow it to gently unmould from the tin. Turn over once again. Serve warm or cold.

Variation: Infusing the milk (warmed) with a smashed stalk of lemon grass before adding it to the batter would make for a great Asian twist.