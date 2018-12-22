Irish whiskey affogato

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 500ml double cream75ml whiskey (I use Teelings)10ml vanilla extract75g muscovado sugar200ml condensed milk 1 shot of espresso

Method

Whip the cream in a large bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form.

Mix the whiskey and vanilla with the muscovado and condensed milk, slowly add to the cream with the mixer running on a low speed until thoroughly combined.

Pour the mixture into a large ice-cream tub or a lined loaf tin.

Freeze for six to eight hours or ideally overnight.

Place two small scoops of the ice cream in a glass, cup or little bowl then pour over the shot of espresso.

Serve with a mince pie.