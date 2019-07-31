Irish seafood paella

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Spanish

Ingredients 20 mussels, scrubbed and debearded

12 uncooked large Irish prawns, shells removed

600ml seafood stock or water

1 large pinch saffron strands, soaked in 2 tbsp boiling water

2-3 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and diced

1 red pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

2 tsp smoked sweet paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large tomatoes, roughly chopped

300g paella rice

1 small handful of freshly chopped parsley

Lemon wedges, garnish

Method

1. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat, then add the onion, chopped red pepper and garlic.

2. Stir through the paprika and season with a little salt and black pepper. Cook for five to six minutes, until the onions and peppers are softened. Add the chopped tomato and cook for a couple of minutes.

3. Drizzle in the remaining olive oil and add the rice to the frying pan. Stir to coat the rice in oil and allow to cook for one to two minutes.

4. Pour in the stock and saffron. Bring to the boil. Stir for a few minutes then reduce the heat, cover with a lid or tin foil. Cook for 15-20 minutes, or until rice has absorbed most of the liquid, but the mixture is still soupy and the rice is soft.

5. Add the mussels and prawns to the pan, cover and cook until the mussels have opened and prawns are pink. Discard any mussels that have not opened.

6. Turn the heat off but keep the pan covered for five minutes to let it rest. Scatter with parsley, garnish with lemon wedges and serve.