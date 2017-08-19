Indian-spiced yoghurt on grilled chicken thighs with pickled cucumber salad This marinade slathered on chicken pieces makes for a light summer dish

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 300 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients 1-2 tbsp rapeseed oil

8 free range chicken thighs, skin on, deboned

250g tenderstem broccoli

Sea salt and ground black pepper



For the cucumber pickle:

1 cucumber, thinly sliced on the diagonal, on a mandolin

4 tbsp cider vinegar

4 tbsp caster sugar

1/2 tbsp salt

1 small shallot, very thinly sliced



For the marinade:

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp freshly grated root ginger

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp hot paprika

1 tbsp ground turmeric

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

250ml natural yogurt

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

This yoghurt-based marinade slathered over a whole chicken, cooked on a trivet of onion slices and baked in the oven in a casserole is a wonderful autumn dish – while used to coat chicken pieces it makes for a light summer dish.

This cucumber pickle will sit happily for a week in a jar covered in the fridge – add to salads and sandwiches.

For the cucumber pickle mix in a bowl the sugar and vinegar until the sugar has dissolved. Mix in the salt and shallot, and add the thin slices of cucumber. Cover and leave in the fridge for at least two hours or overnight.

To make the marinade mix all the ingredients in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken to the mix, and leave to marinate for at least four hours, or up to 24 hours is best.

Once ready to cook, put the broccoli in a small mixing bowl and toss in oil to coat. Season generously with sea salt and ground black pepper.

On a griddle pan or BBQ on high, cook the chicken skin side down for 6-8 minutes, and then turn for a further 6-8 minutes until cooked all the way through.

Add the broccoli to the pan or grill and cook for six minutes, turning regularly until tender.

Arrange the chicken pieces on a serving platter with the charred broccoli and cucumber slices.