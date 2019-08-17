Indian spiced chicken kebabs

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 12 boneless chicken thighs

200g Greek yogurt

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch fresh coriander, finely chopped

3 lemons, juiced

50g harissa paste

1 tbsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground fenugreek

2 tsp salt

4 kebab skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes if they are wooden

Method

1. For the marinade, in a large bowl combine the yogurt, harissa, lemon juice, garlic, spices, coriander and harissa. Mix well. Add the chicken thighs and coat evenly. Cover the bowl and allow the chicken to marinate for at least one hour or overnight. The longer the better.

2. Remove the chicken from fridge and skewer three thighs on each stick. Try to almost weave the chicken onto the skewer, making sure each thigh has been spiked through three times. This will ensure the chicken will stay on the skewer throughout grilling.

3. You should now have four skewers with three chicken thighs on each. Make sure to leave at least eight centimetres at each end of the skewer free to make handling while cooking easier.

4. Place kebabs on a plate or tray and bring to well heated barbecue or very hot griddle pan.

5. Place each skewer on the heat making sure they are about three fingers width apart. Grill on one side for five to eight minutes then carefully turn the kebabs to the other remaining side. The chicken might stick a little to the grill. Cook on the remaining side for a further eight minutes. Check that they are cooked through, remove from grill and serve.