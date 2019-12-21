Homemade fish finger pittas

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 egg

110g breadcrumbs

4 tbsp white flour

¼ tsp paprika

Sea salt and black pepper

600g thick filets of white fish

6 x pitta breads

4 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

½ a lemon

100g frozen peas

80g frozen broad beans

100g green beans

Serve with the beans and Marie Rose sauce.

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Get three shallow dishes, and tip the flour into the first. Whisk the egg in another. Season the breadcrumbs with paprika, salt and pepper in the final dish.

2. Slice the fish into 18 equal-sized strips. Brush a baking tray with olive oil. Dip each fish strip in flour, then egg and finally breadcrumbs before placing on the tray. Bake for 20 minutes, until crisp and golden, turning after 10-15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile make the Marie Rose sauce by mixing the tomato ketchup with the mayonnaise and a squeeze of lemon juice. Taste and add black pepper if needed.

4. Bring a pan of water to a rolling boil. Add the broad beans and cook for two minutes before adding the green beans. After a further minute add the peas. Drain well after two minutes. I usually dress the mix in a little lemon juice and olive oil with a scattering of seasalt.

5. Warm the pitta breads in the oven before filling them with the fish fingers.