Home-made pasta with pistou 

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients FOR THE PASTA

500g strong flour (I use white spelt)

1tsp salt

6 large free-range egg yolks (or 4 duck egg yolks)

2 large free-range eggs

20ml olive oil

FOR THE PISTOU

20g garlic

300g fresh basil

200g Mimolette, grated (if you can’t get this French cheese, use pecorino or Cáis na Tíre

150ml olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

1. To make the pasta, pop the flour and salt on to your worktop and make a small well in the pile. Using a fork, start whisking the eggs into the flour, dropping them into the well you have created until the dough comes together.

2. Kneed the dough for 10 minutes, then give it a good poke, and if it springs back up, it’s ready. It should come together in a tidy, lovely yellow dough. If it is too dry and not coming together, add a splash of water. A lot depends on the quality of the flour.

3. Let the dough rest for a good 30 minutes, then dust your bench with flour, divide the mixture in four and start rolling each with a rolling pin until you get it to your desired thickness. Cut the dough into ribbons, and at this point I use a wire coat hanger to drape the noodles over.

4. Plunge the noodles into boiling salted water for two minutes.

5.To make the pistou, pick all the leaves from the basil and discard the stalks.

6. Place the basil leaves, garlic, cheese, olive oil and seasoning in a food processor and whizz until it all comes together.

7. Fold the pistou into the hot noodles.