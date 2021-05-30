Home-made corn tortillas with black beans and peppers

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Mexican

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

100g sweetcorn

1 tin cooked black beans, drained

1 tsp ground cumin

1 avocado

1 handful fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Juice of 1 lime

3 tbsp natural yogurt

Sea salt

125g masa harina, maize flour

250g boiling water

Generous pinch of sea salt



Method

1 First prepare all of the toppings for the tortillas. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan. Add the peppers and sweetcorn. Fry on a high heat till charred in places. Season to taste, set aside and keep this warm.

2 Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a pan, add the black beans and about 200ml water. Add the cumin and season well with salt. Simmer till thick then mash slightly, leaving some beans intact. Set aside and keep this warm.

3 Blitz the avocado, coriander, lime juice, salt and yogurt together till smooth. Decant into a small bowl.

4 Make the tortilla dough by mixing the masa harina with the boiling water and sea salt. Mix with a spoon till a dough forms. Once it’s cool enough to handle knead it till it forms a smooth dough.

5 Divide into 12 and rub a little oil between the palm of your hands. Roll each piece of dough into a ball. Cover the dough balls with a damp cloth.

6 To roll the dough, place each ball between two sheets of grease-proof paper then press a heavy pan or pot on top to flatten the dough into a disc that’s 10-12cm in size. You can also use a tortilla press to do this.

7 Once each one is rolled, place on a hot pan for 90 seconds and flip over for a further minute. Keep each one warm in a towel while you cook the remainder.

8 To serve, spread each warm tortilla with some of the black bean mash then top with the peppers, avocado crema and jalapenos.