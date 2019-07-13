Hoisin chicken wings with buttermilk ranch dressing
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 1kg chicken wings
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
- 3 tbsp hot chilli sauce
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
- Salt and pepper
- Buttermilk ranch dressing:
- 75ml mayonnaise
- 75 ml yoghurt
- 75ml buttermilk
- 1 bunch spring onions, chopped
- 20g fresh dill, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
Method
1 Preheat an oven to 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.
2 Mix the honey or maple syrup, soy sauce, hot sauce, garlic, smoked paprika, salt and pepper together.
3 Add the chicken wings and mix until the wings are thoroughly coated.
4 Spread the wings evenly out on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, until cooked and golden, turning over halfway through.
5 For the dressing, mix everything together in a bowl.
6 To serve, sprinkle the chicken with sesame seeds and serve with the dressing.