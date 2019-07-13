Hoisin chicken wings with buttermilk ranch dressing

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jul 13, 2019, 06:00

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Starter
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 1kg chicken wings
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
  • 3 tbsp hot chilli sauce
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
  • Salt and pepper
  • Buttermilk ranch dressing:
  • 75ml mayonnaise
  • 75 ml yoghurt
  • 75ml buttermilk
  • 1 bunch spring onions, chopped
  • 20g fresh dill, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed

Method

1 Preheat an oven to 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2 Mix the honey or maple syrup, soy sauce, hot sauce, garlic, smoked paprika, salt and pepper together. 

3 Add the chicken wings and mix until the wings are thoroughly coated.

4 Spread the wings evenly out on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, until cooked and golden, turning over halfway through.

5 For the dressing, mix everything together in a bowl.

6 To serve, sprinkle the chicken with sesame seeds and serve with the dressing.