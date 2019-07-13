Hoisin chicken wings with buttermilk ranch dressing

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 1kg chicken wings

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

3 tbsp hot chilli sauce

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Salt and pepper

Buttermilk ranch dressing:

75ml mayonnaise

75 ml yoghurt

75ml buttermilk

1 bunch spring onions, chopped

20g fresh dill, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

Method

1 Preheat an oven to 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2 Mix the honey or maple syrup, soy sauce, hot sauce, garlic, smoked paprika, salt and pepper together.

3 Add the chicken wings and mix until the wings are thoroughly coated.

4 Spread the wings evenly out on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, until cooked and golden, turning over halfway through.

5 For the dressing, mix everything together in a bowl.

6 To serve, sprinkle the chicken with sesame seeds and serve with the dressing.