Hidden vegetable pasta sauce

Serves: 12

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1-2 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

4 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed

2 sticks celery, chopped

6 mushrooms, roughly chopped

100ml white or red wine

2 tbsp herbs (thyme, oregano, basil etc)

2 x 400g tins whole plum tomatoes

600ml stock or water

½ tsp brown sugar or honey

Sea salt

Black pepper

Method

1 Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large heavy-based pan. Add the onion and sauté over a medium heat until it is beginning to soften. Add the garlic and stir well. Cook for a minute before adding the remaining vegetables. Cook for five minutes, stirring every few minutes.

2 Next add the white wine and stir everything well. Add the tinned tomatoes and stock. Season with the herbs, sugar, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer then lower the heat and leave to simmer gently until the vegetables are all well cooked, 15-20 minutes.

3 Leave to cool a little then blitz the sauce until very smooth using a stick blender or in a blender jug. I find the blender jug gives a smoother sauce. Taste for seasoning.

4 Portion out the sauce. This is enough for 12 servings, so I usually pour it into 500ml jars. Leave a little space at the top if you plan on freezing it.