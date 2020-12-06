Hidden vegetable pasta sauce
- Serves: 12
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1-2 onions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
- 4 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed
- 2 sticks celery, chopped
- 6 mushrooms, roughly chopped
- 100ml white or red wine
- 2 tbsp herbs (thyme, oregano, basil etc)
- 2 x 400g tins whole plum tomatoes
- 600ml stock or water
- ½ tsp brown sugar or honey
- Sea salt
- Black pepper
Method
1 Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large heavy-based pan. Add the onion and sauté over a medium heat until it is beginning to soften. Add the garlic and stir well. Cook for a minute before adding the remaining vegetables. Cook for five minutes, stirring every few minutes.
2 Next add the white wine and stir everything well. Add the tinned tomatoes and stock. Season with the herbs, sugar, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer then lower the heat and leave to simmer gently until the vegetables are all well cooked, 15-20 minutes.
3 Leave to cool a little then blitz the sauce until very smooth using a stick blender or in a blender jug. I find the blender jug gives a smoother sauce. Taste for seasoning.
4 Portion out the sauce. This is enough for 12 servings, so I usually pour it into 500ml jars. Leave a little space at the top if you plan on freezing it.