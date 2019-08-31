Ham and cheese muffins

Makes: 10

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 250g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

Half tsp bread soda

Quarter tsp salt

2 eggs

100g butter, melted

200ml-250ml buttermilk

150g grated Cheddar, plus extra for sprinkling

100g ham, shredded or cut into small chunks

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Line a muffin tin with 10 paper cases.

2. Sieve the flour, baking powder, bread soda and salt together into a bowl. Whisk the eggs with the buttermilk and add to the dry ingredients with the melted butter. Add more buttermilk if needed to loosen the mixture.

3. Fold through the cheese and ham, being careful not to overmix.

4. Divide the mixture between the paper cases and top with more grated cheese.

5. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown.