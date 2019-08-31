Ham and cheese muffins
- Makes: 10
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 250g plain flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- Half tsp bread soda
- Quarter tsp salt
- 2 eggs
- 100g butter, melted
- 200ml-250ml buttermilk
- 150g grated Cheddar, plus extra for sprinkling
- 100g ham, shredded or cut into small chunks
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Line a muffin tin with 10 paper cases.
2. Sieve the flour, baking powder, bread soda and salt together into a bowl. Whisk the eggs with the buttermilk and add to the dry ingredients with the melted butter. Add more buttermilk if needed to loosen the mixture.
3. Fold through the cheese and ham, being careful not to overmix.
4. Divide the mixture between the paper cases and top with more grated cheese.
5. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown.