Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Mexican

Ingredients 2 ripe avocados

Zest and juice of 1 lemon or 2 limes

1 fresh red chilli, chopped fine

3 spring onions or half a medium red or white onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped fine

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

Bunch of coriander, chopped

Olive oil to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

A bowl of guacamole is ideal when you feel hunger pangs. It’s fast to make, instantly filling, tastes fresh and is great on its own or as a side to a curry. Feel free to vary the ingredients depending on the time of year and what is available.

1. Cut the avocados in half, remove the stones and scoop out the flesh. Place in a bowl along with the rest of the ingredients.

2. Next, with your hands squash everything together until well mixed, adding more olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.