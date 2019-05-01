Grilled halloumi with honey and zaatar salad

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 1 block halloumi

1 tsp olive oil

2 tsp honey

4 tbsp thyme leaves

3 handfuls lettuce

Half a lemon

Half a tsp sumac

2 pitta breads, toasted



Method

Slice the halloumi in half horizontally.Place it on a tray and drizzle it with olive oil. Score a criss-cross pattern on the top of each half with a sharp knife. Drizzle with olive oil and place under a hot grill for about five minutes until golden and bubbling.

Meanwhile divide the salad leaves and thyme leaves between two bowls and drizzle with a little olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Scatter a pinch of sumac over each bowl. Place a piece of hot halloumi on top and drizzle with honey. Serve right away with a warm toasted pitta bread.