Grilled halloumi with honey and zaatar salad
- Serves: 2
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 1 block halloumi
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 2 tsp honey
- 4 tbsp thyme leaves
- 3 handfuls lettuce
- Half a lemon
- Half a tsp sumac
- 2 pitta breads, toasted
-
Method
Slice the halloumi in half horizontally.Place it on a tray and drizzle it with olive oil. Score a criss-cross pattern on the top of each half with a sharp knife. Drizzle with olive oil and place under a hot grill for about five minutes until golden and bubbling.
Meanwhile divide the salad leaves and thyme leaves between two bowls and drizzle with a little olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Scatter a pinch of sumac over each bowl. Place a piece of hot halloumi on top and drizzle with honey. Serve right away with a warm toasted pitta bread.