Grilled halloumi with honey and zaatar salad

Lilly Higgins

Wed, May 1, 2019, 03:00

First published: Wed, May 1, 2019, 03:00

   
  • Serves: 2
  • Cooking Time: 10 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 1 block halloumi
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 4 tbsp thyme leaves
  • 3 handfuls lettuce
  • Half a lemon
  • Half a tsp sumac
  • 2 pitta breads, toasted
Method

Slice the halloumi in half horizontally.Place it on a tray and drizzle it with olive oil. Score a criss-cross pattern on the top of each half with a sharp knife. Drizzle with olive oil and place under a hot grill for about five minutes until golden and bubbling.

Meanwhile divide the salad leaves and thyme leaves between two bowls and drizzle with a little olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Scatter a pinch of sumac over each bowl. Place a piece of hot halloumi on top and drizzle with honey. Serve right away with a warm toasted pitta bread.