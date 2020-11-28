Grilled gammon, Asian cabbage, sesame roasties

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced into 2cm chunks

A drizzle of sunflower oil

1tbsp sesame seeds

Salt and pepper

2tbsp sesame oil

1 clove of garlic, peeled and sliced

1 x 2cm piece of ginger, peeled, sliced and shredded

1tbsp raisins

Half head of Savoy cabbage, trimmed, washed and shredded

40ml white wine vinegar

100ml water

1tbsp caster sugar

2 gammon steaks

Method

1 Set the oven to 185 degrees.

2 Put the sweet potato on to a small roasting tray, add the sunflower oil and sesame seeds, then season, making sure everything is coated.

3 Place in the oven for 20-25 minutes, turning once or twice until golden and crisp. Don’t worry if some of the sesame seeds get a bit dark. That’s okay. Keep the sweet potato warm.

4 Meanwhile put the sesame oil, garlic, ginger, raisins, cabbage, vinegar, water and sugar into a pot. Season, cover tightly and cook on full heat until the liquid has evaporated. This will only take about five minutes. You want the cabbage to steam but not boil dry. Desist from looking into the pot, you will hear it sizzle as it comes near the end.

5 Turn the cabbage off, give it a little stir and keep it warm.

6 Put a grill on to high heat.

7 Oil a tray and brush a little more oil on the gammon, then grill for five to six minutes .

8 Arrange on warm plates with the sweet potato roasties and cabbage.