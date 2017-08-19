Griddled beef with htipiti spread and lentil salad When the steak is cooked allow to rest for five minutes before slicing into generous slices

Arrange the lentil salad on platters with steak slices, htipiti sauce and sprinkle the remaining parsley over the top

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Greek

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

450g piece striploin steak

1 tsp dried oregano

250g puy lentils, cooked & cooled

1 red onion, finely sliced

A good handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped



For the htipiti spread:

5 roasted red peppers from a jar

5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely grated

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried red chilli flakes

250g feta cheese, crumbled into small pieces

Method

The htipiti spread will keep when covered in the fridge for three days, and any leftovers make a wonderful addition to sandwiches.

For the spread, slice open the roast red peppers and discard any seeds and membrane. Place the red peppers, olive oil, garlic, red wine vinegar, dried oregano and chilli flakes in a mini food processor (or a regular one, but scrape down the sides a few times) and blitz in short bursts until the red peppers are just broken down. Transfer to a small mixing bowl. Mix through the feta cheese. Season to taste, and add more olive oil if needed.

In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, dried oregano and season generously with sea salt and ground black pepper. Add the steak, and turn to coat completely.

Heat a large griddle pan over a high heat. Place the steak in the centre of the hot griddle and cook for six minutes either side for medium-rare, depending on the thickness of the steak.

When the steak is cooked allow to rest for five minutes covered, before slicing into generous slices.

In a bowl mix together the lentils and red onion. Chop half the parsley and add to the bowl, drizzle with olive oil and season generously with sea salt and ground black pepper. Toss to combine, and arrange on serving platters with steak slices, htipiti sauce and sprinkle the remaining parsley over the top.