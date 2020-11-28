Greek potatoes with lamb chops and tzatziki

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 75 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Greek

Ingredients 1.5kg potatoes, scrubbed clean

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

30ml olive oil

½ tsp salt

Back pepper

3 cloves garlic, sliced

60ml water

1 tbsp oregano or thyme, finely chopped

8-12 lamb chops (at least two per adult)

250ml yogurt, Greek or thick if possible

1 clove garlic, finely minced

2 tbsp fresh or 1 tbsp dried dill

½ a cucumber

Pinch of sea salt

Method

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2 Cut the potatoes into wedges and dry on a tea towel. Drizzle a little olive oil on a large tray.

3 Mix the mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper together. Pour this mix and the sliced garlic over the potato wedges. Arrange them on the tray, skin side down. Pour over 60ml water and cover tightly with foil. Bake for one hour then remove the foil and scatter over the herbs. Return to the oven for a further 15-20 minutes so the liquid evaporates and the wedges crisp up.

4 Meanwhile cook the chops. Marinate them in a little olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt and pepper, then leave at room temperature for 30 minutes.

5 Heat a heavy-based pan over a medium-high heat. Cook the chops for three to four minutes on each side until nicely coloured and cooked to your liking. Cooking times depend on the thickness of the chops. Just don’t overcook as they will be tough. Cover the cooked chops and set them aside to rest.

6 To make the tzatziki, mix the dill, yogurt, minced garlic and salt together and set aside. Halve the cucumber lengthwise and scoop out the seeds using a teaspoon. Roughly grate the cucumber then remove as much liquid as possible. This can be done using muslin, a sieve or a colander. Fold the cucumber through the yogurt and taste for seasoning.